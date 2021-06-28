FDA-ACI Scouting Camp underway in Maranello

This morning, the Scouting Camp organised by the Ferrari Driver Academy in conjunction with the ACI (Automobile Club d’Italia) got underway at Maranello. Four young drivers are involved, all born in 2006.

Long partnership. The Camp runs until Friday as part of the collaboration which has been in place for many years now, between the FDA and ACI. It brings some talented participants to Maranello to evaluate their potential with the tools used by Ferrari’s programme for youngsters. The ACI has chosen two Italian teenagers: they are Brando, the son of former racer Luca Badoer, from Treviso, and Andrea Kimi Antonelli from Bologna. The two others are the Spaniard Bruno Del Pino Ventos and the Finn Tuuka Matti Samuli Taponen, both currently racing with Tony Kart, another long time partner of the FDA, that scouts out the best new talent.



On track at Fiorano. The youngsters will have five busy days, learning about all the different aspects of being a racing drivers, from physical preparation to motorsport theory, as well as how to manage stress. The Camp ends with two days of driving on track at Fiorano when the four youngsters will drive a Formula 4 car. Once again this year, the car will be fitted with tyres provided by Pirelli, a technical partner of the FDA for these Scouting Camps.

