F.4 UAE: final round for Camara and Wharton

This weekend, the Yas Marina circuit hosts the final round of the season. It’s been a useful experience for the two FDA standard bearers who are aiming to end the championship on a high note.

Rafael Camara and James Wharton have been front runners in the Formula 4 UAE series, which now reaches its fifth and final round at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina circuit. Both Ferrari Driver Academy students have made their single-seater debut in this series, doing very well in winning almost immediately. Camara has five wins from the last eight races and despite missing the opening round, the 16 year old Brazilian is third in the standings on 165 points, four behind second placed Aiden Neate and 46 down on the leader, Charlie Wurz.



Situation. Camara made his debut in Round 2 in Dubai and was soon making his mark, taking three wins last weekend, again at the Dubai Autodrome. Wharton missed the third round, having taking three wins in the second one. This final round is an opportunity for both men to show what they can do, having gained plenty of useful experience for what awaits them in their European seasons.



Promising. “We entered Rafael and James in the UAE F4 series so that they could familiarise themselves with the routine of a race weekend,” explained the head of the Ferrari Driver Academy, Marco Matassa. “Their results show that they adapted incredibly quickly. Camara and Wharton are just starting out, they are very young and have a lot to learn, but these first single-seater races have shown that they have built a strong base from which to progress. Anything is possible for them this weekend in Yas Marina and then it will be time to head back to Europe to start preparing for their upcoming seasons.”



Programme. The final round of the season gets underway with a double qualifying session on Friday at 11.50 local (8.50 CET), followed by Race 1 at 15 (12 CET) and Race 2 at 18.05 (15.05 CET). On Saturday the third race kicks off at 11.50 (8.50 CET) with the final race of the 2022 championship starting at 19.10 (16.10 CET).





