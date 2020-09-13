F3: Fittipaldi finishes on an up note

The Formula 3 season ended at Mugello today. The ninth and final round saw Enzo Fittipaldi enjoy a strong weekend. The Ferrari Driver Academy student was always up near the front of the field. The 19 year old Brazilian finished fifth for HWA Racelab was fifth in Race 1 and fourth in the second one, picking up 18 championship points.

Great feeling. Fittipaldi clearly likes the twists and turns of Mugello, where in 2018 he won twice in the Italian Formula 4 championship. He soon got into a rhythm, qualifying fourth just two tenths off pole. A strong showing on Friday was reflected in the first race when Fittipaldi was running with the lead group.

Good management. In a closely contested first race, Enzo had a long battle with Logan Sargeant, an intense fight that went Fittipaldi’s way as he crossed the finish line in fifth place. He started Race 2 from sixth, managing to keep out of trouble in the chaotic run through the first corner and soon started running at a strong pace. Enzo did a very good job of managing the race, with some very close duels that saw him get the better of Richard Verschoor (MP Racing) and team-mate Jake Hughes, to finish fourth, just one second off third place.

After the race. “It was a nice weekend,” commented Fittipaldi. “Even if I’d have liked to have ended the season with a podium, I am very happy with the way the weekend went. I soon felt comfortable in qualifying, the best it’s been all season and in fact the times confirmed that. On my quick lap I made a mistake and, but for that the front row was within my grasp, but it was still a good start. The two races went the same way as qualifying and I’m pleased that, at the end of a difficult season we managed to show that we have done a good job. I did not do as well as expected this year, but I think I have grown a lot as a driver and that makes me optimistic for the future.”