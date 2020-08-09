F3: first points at Silverstone for Fittipaldi

Enzo Fittipaldi got his third top ten finish of the season, his first ever points at Silverstone, in today’s FIA Formula 3 race. The Brazilian FDA (Ferrari Driver Academy) student, showed clear signs of progress in qualifying and again while duelling in Race-2 when he took his HWA Racelab car up the order to finish tenth.

Race-1. Enzo got his best qualifying result of the season to line up 13th on the seventh row. Unfortunately, a minor collision at the start damaged his car and the Brazilian dropped back to finish down in 17th place. It was only the second time this year that Fittipaldi has not finished higher up the order than he started.

Race-2. In Sunday’s race, the FDA youngsters took advantage of the chaos on the first lap to immediately move up to 13th and then moved up the group to end up fighting Carlin’s American Cameron Das for the final points place. They swapped places several times, with Enzo finally getting the upper hand to grab tenth place after a solid race.

To Barcelona. Formula 3 is back in action right from next week, when the championship moves to Barcelona. Unlike Silverstone, the Montmelo track is not unknown to Fittipaldi, who has taken part in three races there last year in Formula Regional, when he got a second, a third and a fifth place finish.