F2: Callum matches Robert with a delayed third win at Monza

Callum Ilott has now equalled Robert Shwartzman’s win total in the Formula 2 season so far. The Russian Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) student took a third win in Belgium just over a week ago in the Spa-Francorchamps Sprint Race and Callum Ilott was declared the winner of the one yesterday at Monza, albeit a few hours after the chequered flag had fallen.

Promotion. The UNI-Virtuosi Racing driver had finished second on track and inherited the win when DAMS’ Dan Ticktum was disqualified. He had parked his car at the side of the track at the Curva Grande just a few hundred metres after crossing the finish line. After the prizegiving, his car was recovered and taken to scrutineering where it was found not to have the minimum quantity of fuel required to provide a sample as required by the rules and so he was disqualified. This gifted Callum his third win of the year, after the first race of the season in Spielberg and the Feature Race at the second event at Silverstone. Mick Schumacher was also promoted from fourth to third place, thus securing his seventh podium of the season, one of them being his win in Saturday’s Feature Race.

The numbers. After 16 of the 24 races this season, the Ferrari Driver Academy is looking in good shape. The Maranello marque’s young driver programme has so far got four of its five drivers onto the podium and overall has scored seven wins and 12 podium finishes. After the results of yesterday’s Sprint Race were changed, three FDA drivers continue to head the classification on these corrected points: Callum Ilott leads on 149, followed by Mick Schumacher on 143 and Robert Shwartzman on 140. This coming Saturday and Sunday sees the next two races take place at Mugello.