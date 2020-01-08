Enzo Fittipaldi in Formula 3 with HWA Racelab

Enzo Fittipaldi will be racing in this year’s FIA Formula 3 Championship. The 18 year old Brazilian has been a Ferrari Driver Academy student since 2017 and this coming season he will sport the colours of HWA Racelab, the same team that is running another FDA driver, Giuliano Alesi, in the 2020 FIA Formula 2 series.

A solid year. Enzo has progressed from taking the 2018 Italian Formula 4 title to racing for Prema Powerteam last year, when he finished second in Formula Regional, with two wins, at Le Castellet and Imola. He also finished on the podium a further eleven times from a total of 24 race starts, confirming that he was ready to move up a class.



Debut. In fact, the Brazilian has already tried his hand at Formula 3 at the very end of last year, when he took part in the Macau Grand Prix, performing well in what is regarded as the most important and difficult race in this category. Last year’s FIA Formula 3 championship was dominated by FDA drivers, with the title going to Russia’s Robert Shwartzman, with his fellow student, New Zealand’s Marcus Armstrong in the runner-up position.

