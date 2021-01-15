Today saw the end of the FIA “Girls on Track – Rising Stars” initiative, set up by the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, in conjunction with the FDA (Ferrari Driver Academy).

Final in Formula 4 cars. Over a full five day period, the candidates – 15 year old Julia Ayoub; 14 year old Antonella Bassani, along with Doriane Pin and Maya Weug, both 16 - were fully immersed in the world of the Academy. They underwent the same programme as all candidates for a place on the Maranello marque’s programme for young drivers. They tackled a series of tests, looking at their reaction speed and endurance, their attitude, physical characteristics and mental suitability to a high pressure life as an athlete, both on and off the track. They also tried their hand in simulator sessions, while the final two days were given over entirely to driving the Fiorano track in a Formula 4 car fitted with the same Pirelli tyres as used in the Italian championship. As a memento of the programme, the tyre supplier arranged for a tyre to be signed by all those involved, including Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal, Mattia Binotto, Sporting Director Laurent Mekies, Head of the FDA, Marco Matassa and President of the FIA Woman in Motorsport Commission, Michèle Mouton. The Scuderia’s newest driver, Carlos Sainz, was also on hand on Thursday to meet the contestants and lend his support.

Choice. The Camp that ended today was the final step of a very long process that saw an initial group of girls, selected by 145 national sporting authorities, get gradually whittled down through various selection stages in France at the Paul Ricard Circuit, eventually producing the four finalists. After today, the candidates returned home and will now await the decision of the Ferrari Driver Academy technical commission. It will meet in the coming days to take a close look at the performance of the young girls across all the tests to decide which one is best suited and ready to join the FDA.

Live announcement. The winner, who is to join the Maranello Academy, will be announced live on Ferrari Driver Academy and FIA Women in Motorsport Commission social media channels on Friday 22 January at 16.30.