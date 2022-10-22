Dino Beganovic is the European Formula Regional Champion

THE SWEDISH FERRARI DRIVER ACADEMY STUDENT CLINCHED THE 2022 TITLE IN THE FIRST RACE OF THE FINAL ROUND OF THE YEAR AT THE MUGELLO CIRCUIT

With one race remaining, the Ferrari Driver Academy’s Dino Beganovic clinched this year’s European Formula Regional championship. The Swede finished fourth in the first race at Mugello, scoring enough points to have the title in the bag. Dino drove with the championship in mind, avoiding any risks and managing the final stages of the race, following a Safety Car period.



A dominant season. Beganovic topped the standings when he won the very first race of the year at Monza back in April and never relinquished it after that, picking up a total of four wins and seven podium finishes. His consistency is what made him extremely competitive. “We’ve done it!” said a delighted Dino immediately after the chequered flag. “This is a moment I will remember for the rest of my life. We led the championship since the start of the year and to finally take the title today, in Italy, is absolutely fantastic. The Prema team has done an incredible job for which I thank them, as well as everyone at the FDA, who have made this achievement possible. It is enormously significant for me.”



First title. Born in 2004, Beganovic joined the FDA in 2020, the year he started in single-seaters, finishing a brilliant third in the Italian Formula 4 championship. Last year, he moved up to Formula Regional and, after a season learning the ropes, he made great progress to comprehensively dominate the series this year. This is Dino’s first title and his 2022 season ends tomorrow with the second and final race of the Mugello weekend.