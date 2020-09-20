Dino Beganovic honing first-lap skills on challenging weekend

Dino Beganovic endured a difficult weekend on his second guest appearance in Germany’s ADAC Formel 4 championship at Hockenheim. A P7, P9 and P16 suite was not what the Ferrari Driver Academy youngster had been hoping for in the trio of races staged, with a drive-through penalty picked up for a track limits infringement in Race-3 bringing the weekend to a dim close.

Consistent mileage. Beganovic, however did at least accrue further consistent mileage in lovely late-summer conditions to bolster his single-seater experience – especially in terms of his first-lap skills. “It’s been a tough weekend overall and we simply haven’t had the pace,” says Dino Beganovic. “I think this track was not particularly suited to my driving style, and we also had some issues with the brakes early on in the weekend. “On the positive side, we came here to Germany to practice for the Italian championship, and I’ve worked a lot on my starts and race craft. I had three very good starts this weekend and I felt the first laps were much better than in previous races, so overall it’s been a good learning experience that I can definitely draw on.”



Next Mugello. Next up for Dino Beganovic is a return to his main 2020 racing programme in the Italian F4 Championship, which resumes at Mugello on October 2-4.

