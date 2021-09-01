Callum Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos Hollinger Racing

Callum Ilott’s busiest ever racing year is about to get even busier as he takes on another new challenge. The English Ferrari Driver Academy driver will make his IndyCar Series debut at the Portland International Raceway in the third from last round of the season. He will be driving the 77 car entered by the rookie Juncos Hollinger Racing team. The car he will drive is a Chevrolet-powered Dallara DW12. Callum thus becomes the first student from the Maranello young driver programme to race in the most important single-seater category in America.

Fifth category this year. This season, Ilott is involved on a record number of fronts. In January, he took part in a test involving seven Ferrari drivers at the wheel of the 2018 SF70H. Then he took part in the Formula 2 pre-season test to help the Uni-Virtuosi Racing team, with which he finished second in last year’s championship, to set a bench mark for the drivers the team was evaluating.

Sports cars. In April, Callum embarked on his sports car racing adventure, making his debut in GT races in the SRO World Challenge Endurance Cup at the wheel of a Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020, with which he also took part in the Spa 24 Hours. A month later, he was racing in the Le Mans 24 Hours in the Iron Lynx team’s Ferrari 488 GTE, finishing third in the LMGTE-Am category.

More Formula 1. In addition, this season he has done some work in the Scuderia’s simulator in his role as Test Driver and, as from the Portuguese Grand Prix, he took part in some free practice sessions in the Alfa Romeo Racing CC41. Now it’s time to experience racing in America and Callum cannot wait to get started. “I’d like to thank the Ferrari Driver Academy for allowing me to accept this opportunity. I’m ready to add to my experience with this new challenge in the United States. I know the way they race there is very different to how I learned to race in Europe, but I’m keen to see how I measure up in such an important series. I’d like to thank Juncos Hollinger Racing for having faith in me and I hope to be able to contribute to the progress of the entire team.” Good luck Callum!