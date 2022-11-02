F1 Esports Pro Championship: Brendon, David and Fabrizio ready for round 3

The Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team is about to fire up the engines for the third round of the 2022 F1 Esports Series Pro Championship, which runs from today until Friday. Once again all three drivers, Brendon Leigh, David Tonizza and Fabrizio Donosi will be on duty.

On two continents. The third round features venues recently visited by Formula 1. Today sees the ever popular Monza circuit and Brendon Leigh and David Tonizza are in the cockpits of the F1-75s. Tomorrow it’s Mexico City with the same driver line-up, while on Friday, Tonizza makes way for Fabrizio Donoso who has prepared specifically for the challenge of the USA GP at the Circuit of the Americas.

Programme. Using the F1 2022 game, the action starts with qualifying at 16.30 CET every day, with the race coverage at 20.30 and race starts at 20.50. The action is available live on Formula 1’s YouTube channel and the Ferrari Esports Facebook channel.

Brendon Leigh: “We are confident for round 3. We have prepared down to the smallest detail and we will apply lessons learned in the previous round. We had already made a good step forward in Round 2 compared to the first one and we have to continue doing so.”

David Tonizza: “It’s now the second part of the season and the time has come to put together everything we have learned to so far in order to bring home a lot of points. There’s not much time between rounds for training, so we have done what we can in the few days available to maximise our potential, which makes it all more interesting.”

Fabrizio Donoso: “It’s time for the third round and I will be driving at COTA on Friday, having obviously prepared specifically on this track. I’m feeling good but there’s still work to do so we’re ready to go for it and see how we get on.”



