Scuderia Ferrari HP Esports ready to defend its title in the F1 Sim Racing Championship

Line-up – Obviously lead drivers, after the extraordinary teamwork that led to the 2023/2024 constructors' championship victory, are Bari Broumand and Nicolas Longuet, alongside race engineer Jonah Martens. They will be joined by third driver John Evans, fresh from a promising showing in past F1 Sim Racing championships, along with race engineer Christian Blok, Ben Goldie on the management side, as well as Team Manager Tiziana Mecozzi.





