Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Search

    Scuderia Ferrari HP Esports ready to defend its title in the F1 Sim Racing Championship

    Maranello 13 gennaio 2025

    New year, new challenges for the Scuderia Ferrari HP Esports Team, determined to hit the track and defend its 2023/2024 F1 Sim Racing constructors’ title.

    The reigning champions Bari Broumand and Nicolas Longuet will compete in the 2025 edition of the F1 Sim Racing Championship starting Tuesday, January 14, with three events, each featuring four races, broadcast live from Stockholm, Sweden.

    The calendar - From the start, the Esports arena in the Swedish capital will be the stage for intense battles, starting with Event 1 (14-16 January), featuring the Australian, Chinese, Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix. In the second event (11-13 February), the drivers will tackle the European circuits, Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps and Zandvoort, as well as the US GP in Austin. The final round will run from the 25th to the 27th March, when the Grands Prix of Mexico, Brazil, Qatar and Abu Dhabi will be crucial in deciding the 2025 champions.

    Line-up – Obviously lead drivers, after the extraordinary teamwork that led to the 2023/2024 constructors' championship victory, are Bari Broumand and Nicolas Longuet, alongside race engineer Jonah Martens. They will be joined by third driver John Evans, fresh from a promising showing in past F1 Sim Racing championships, along with race engineer Christian Blok, Ben Goldie on the management side, as well as Team Manager Tiziana Mecozzi.

    All the latest news and updates can be found in real time on the @FerrariEsports social channels.

    13 gennaio, 2025