Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team back on track for the F1 Sim Racing championship

The eagerly awaited F1 Sim Racing series is back with two action-packed events and the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team is ready to take to the track with the clear goal of being a front-runner.



After the opening race on the Bahrain circuit, at the event held at DreamHack Winter, the team is currently shares the lead in the Constructors’ standings with Alfa Romeo and Mercedes. Now, F1 Sim Racing heads for Stockholm, Sweden for two events featuring lots of races, running from 10 to 12 April and then from 7 to 9 May.

Event 1 - The Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team will once again be on the simulator with Franco-Italian Nicolas Longuet, who finished a promising third in the race at Jönköping, along with Iran’s Bari Broumand, who finished fifth and set the race fastest lap in Event 1, with the Hungarian, Istvan Puki as third driver.

The drivers - Born in 2003, Bari Broumand is a seven-time Iran karting champion, making a strong impression in past editions of the F1 Esports Series, and is considered one of the best prospects in the competition. Still only 21, Nicolas Longuet is nevertheless considered a simracing veteran with three wins and six pole positions to his name. Together, they make a strong pairing, having already secured the PSGL Season 34 championship title with the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team. Joining them as third driver, along with a team of development drivers that also includes Tomasz Poradzisz, will be Istvan Puki, who has already established himself in other championships with the F1 23 videogame and is sure to make a valuable contribution to the team effort.



The calendar –It’s going to be a busy few weeks for the Esports drivers, with the championship decided over no fewer than 11 races split between the two events, each lasting three days.

From 10 to 12 April, there will be two races per day on the Jeddah, Spielberg, Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps, Zandvoort and Austin circuit. The final event features five races in Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Las Vegas, Lusail and Yas Marina.



