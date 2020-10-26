Ferrari Hublot Esports Series: Countdown to November’s Grand Finals begins

Final line-up decided for November’s Finals after Sunday Showdown in Spa Francorchamps

Check out the Spa Francorchamps PRO and AM races on the official Youtube channel





The Ferrari Esports Series is coming to a head as the full slate of 24 sim riders is now decided. The Grand Final will take place on 6-7 November and only one talented driver is in with the chance of winning the life-changing prize on offer: a seat in the official Ferrari esports team.



The final names were selected thanks to the fourth and final Championship round, which took place yesterday on the Spa Franco.

The professional race was won by French driver Arnaud Lacombe, the real dominator of these October races, and able to win 4 races in a row. Podium has been completed with Polish Kamil Pawlowski and the Italian Giovanni De Salvo taking second and third place. These drivers also ended up in the first three places of the competition, gaining the opportunity to participate in November’s Grand Finals together with Danilo Santoro, Giorgio Simonini, Jesùs Sicilia, Kevin Siclari, Corrado Ciriello, Chris Hoeke, Alex Turato, Tariq Gamil, and Cesare Penco.