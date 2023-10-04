PSGL and SRO: two championships won in the space of three days

Two wins in rapid succession for the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team, taking the Constructors’ championship in PSGL Season 34 with Bari Broumand and Nicolas Longuet on F1 23 and the SRO Sim Pro Series title with Chris Harteveld on Assetto Corsa Competizione.

F1: it’s getting serious –While awaiting the start of the F1 Esports championship, the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team, produced a repeat of Bari Broumand’s April win in the drivers’ category of PSGL Season 33, taking the Season 34 constructors’ championship with Bari Broumand and Nicolas Longuet at the end of a series of races where consistency was the key. Both drivers took wins and important podium placings to amass 144 points, ten more than the second placed team.

Chris Harteveld’s consistency secures the title –Another amazing example of how every single point can count in Esports is Chris Harteveld’s win in the drivers’ category of the SRO Sim Pro Series on Assetto Corsa Competizione.

The Dutch Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team driver, paired with Jordan Sherratt in this series, had some complicated races, but still managed to score points and keep the title fight alive right to the final round in Barcelona. A second place at the Montmelo track, his third podium, along with several strong results, saw Harteveld take the title.

It was a victory which brought Scuderia Ferrari Esport Team’s year on Assetto Corsa Competizione to a close in fine style, after the trio of Chris Harteveld, Jordan Sherratt, Jonathan Riley and Andrea Capoccia finished third in the SRO Intercontinental GT Challenge Esports championship a few weeks ago.

Formula Sim Racing and Virtual Endurance Championship – Scuderia Ferrari Esports is still flat out this year racing on the rFactor2 platform. On 7 October, Dennis Jordan, Alex Siebel and Timotej Andonovski will tackle the Road Atlanta 1000 Miles, having finished fourth in the opening race of the series in Monza.

Moving on to sports cars, Alex Siebel finished fourth in the Formula Sim Racing Japanese GP, while an unfortunate incident for Dennis Jordan on the opening lap will make fighting for the title rather tricky, at the final race on 15 October in Brazil.