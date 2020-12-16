F1 Esports Series: A meagre score for FDA Hublot Esports Team

The first two races of the final round of the F1 Esports Series saw the Ferrari Driver Academy Hublot Esports Team manage a best of seventh place in the Japanese race, thanks to David Tonizza who was unable to finish the Mexican race. It was not a particularly good day for Enzo Bonito, who was always outside the points in both races.



Japan. For the first event of the day, the two Italians did not have the best of times in qualifying. Enzo was eliminated in Q2, having to settle for 14th place on the grid, while David got to Q3, with the seventh fastest time. In the race “Tonzilla”, to use the nickname Tonizza picked up last year, made a good start immediately making up two places, while Bonito moved up to 13th. After the first pit stop, the reigning world champion was still fifth, but in the closing laps he was overtaken by Jarno Opmeer (Alfa Romeo) and Dani Moreno (McLaren) thus taking the chequered flag in seventh place. Bonito was 14th.



Mexico. The second race of the day saw the sim drivers in action in the Mexican Grand Prix scenario. David was back to being very competitive in qualifying, to take third place on the grid. However, this session was far more difficult for Enzo, who was out after Q1, having failed to get any further than 16th place. On top of that, he picked up a three place grid penalty for having slowed Bono Huis (Mercedes) which dropped him to 19th on the back row. In the race it was pretty much over immediately for David: he got a better start than Opmeer and Frederik Rasmussen (Red Bull) but at turn 1, he was sandwiched between the two of them and came off worst, having to retire with broken suspension. Bonito fought hard all race long but was unable to get in the points, finishing 11th.



Last race. Tomorrow it is time for the very last race of the F1 Esports Series 2020, run at the Interlagos track, which is home to the Brazilian Grand Prix. It will be shown live on the F1 YouTube channel and the FDA’s Facebook page, starting at 20.30 CET.

