F1 Esports: Ferrari in the hunt for the world titles

The Scuderia Ferrari HP Esports Team is all set for the final event of the F1 Sim Racing 2025 championship (from 25 to 27 March) featuring four races that will decide the outcome of the constructors’ and drivers’ world titles. Reigning champions Bari Broumand and Nicolas Longuet will be giving it their all at the Esports Arena in Stockholm (Sweden), on the Mexico, Brazil, Qatar and United Arab Emirates tracks, looking to end the season in style.



An encouraging precedent – The Scuderia Ferrari HP Esports Team is currently third in the F1 Sim Racing 2025 championship, 53 points behind the leaders, Mercedes. Bari Broumand is still in the race for the drivers’ title, lying fourth, 23 points off the leader. It is a complicated situation in a season that has had its ups and downs, but last year’s final can allow us to hope for a great finish.





In the 2023/24 season it was Event 3 that saw the Ferrari team back in the hunt, with a great fightback that resulted in back-to-back one-two finishes and other strong results. Therefore, Nicolas Longuet and Bari Broumand, the latter the only driver to have won two races in the current season, are still aiming for both world titles.



The programme –The final event of theF1 Sim Racing 2025 championship kicks off on Tuesday 25 March with the Mexican Grand Prix (Qualifying at 18:00 CET, Race at 21:00 CET), while the following day features two races Brazil (Qualifying at 12:00 CET, Race at 14:00 CET) and Qatar (Qualifying at 18:00 CET, Race at 21:00 CET). Thursday 27 March is the final day, racing Yas Marina (Qualifying at 18:00, Race at 21:00 CET).



All the latest news can be found on the @FerrariEsports social channels, while the races will be shown on the Formula 1 YouTube and Twitch channels.