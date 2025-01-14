A celebratory patch for the Scuderia Ferrari HP Esports Team

Preparations are in full swing for the start of the 2025 F1 Sim Racing championship in Stockholm which hosts event 1 from today to 16 January, with four races run over three days.





To celebrate the fact that they are reigning champions, having won the 2023/2024 constructors’ world championship, the Scuderia Ferrari HP Esports Team members will, in conjunction with Formula 1, start the new season sporting a patch on the right sleeve of their team kit celebrating their success.





Scuderia Ferrari HP Esports Team drivers Bari Broumand and Nicolas Longuet will be tackling the Australian Grand Prix tonight at 21:00 CET, while tomorrow they will race in the Chinese and Bahrain GPs at 15:00 and 21:00 CET respectively. The first 2025 F1 Sim Racing event will end on Thursday night with the Saudi Arabian GP getting underway at 21:00 CET.





The races can be watched live on the Formula 1 YouTube and Twitch channels, while all the news can be found on @FerrariEsports.