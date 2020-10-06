Sponsor



Hublot

“Hublot – A different way to progress”.

Say those who know this unique Swiss watch company, where each and every moment moves forward to create the future at breathtaking speed. It’s a dream become reality initiated and developed by Jean-Claude Biver, Hublot’ Chairman with Ricardo Guadalupe, Hublot CEO, those men responsible for turning this brand into a genuine success story – faithful to its “Wow!” approach in the world of watchmaking. Hublot’s partnership with Ferrari emphasizes the concept of the Art of Fusion – of passion, craftsmanship, vision and innovation. If we can expect one thing of the alliance of these two iconic brands on the long and opened road ahead, it’s the unexpected. In 2017, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Prancing Horse, Hublot has launched the Techframe Ferrari Tourbillon Chronograph, a piece designed by Ferrari Design Team. Hublot is the Official Watch of the Scuderia Ferrari and Ferrari‘s Official Timekeeper.