A packed programme will see the final deciding events of the European and North American series .

The Imola weekend will not be all about racing: There will also be space for activities off the track. These include F1 Clienti with the single-seaters that have written the history of Scuderia Ferrari on tracks around the world, the racing cars of the XX Programme, and the jewels of Club Competizioni GT. As per tradition, on Sunday, Prancing Horse cars will be displayed on track in the spectacular Ferrari Show. This is one of the most eagerly awaited adrenalin-fuelled events for the public and fans of the Scuderia Ferrari Clubs.

The Finali Mondiali will also provide a stage for the Ferrari range, along with the cars that have written memorable pages in the history of the Prancing Horse, on show in the spectacular display area.