FINALI MONDIALI 2023

|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Gohm - Baron Motorsport
P
2
Radicci Automobili
P
3
HR Owen - FF Corse
P
4
Rossocorsa - Ferrari Budapest
P
5
Gohm - Scuderia GT
P
6
Rosso Scuderia
P-AM
7
Scuderia Praha
P-AM
8
CDP - Eureka Competition
P
9
Kessel Racing
P-AM
10
CDP - Pinetti Motorsport
P-AM
11
Charles Hurst
P-AM
12
Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
P-AM
13
Rosso Scuderia
P-AM
14
Charles Pozzi GT Racing
P-AM
15
Emil Frey Sportivo
P-AM
16
MERTEL Motorsport
P-AM
17
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
P-AM
18
Riller & Schnauck
P-AM
19
Scuderia Praha
P-AM
20
Ezz Elarab Automotive Company
P-AM
21
Garage Zenith - Ecurie Francorchamps
P-AM
22
Gohm - Baron Motorsport
P-AM
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Gohm - Baron Motorsport
S
2
Emil Frey Sportivo
S
3
Kessel Racing
S
4
Graypaul Nottingham
S
5
Kessel Racing
S
6
CDP - MP Racing
S
7
Formula Racing
S
8
CDP - MP Racing
S
9
MERTEL Motorsport
S-AM
10
Kessel Racing
S-AM
11
Cornes Motors Shiba
S-AM
12
Formula Racing
S-AM
13
Cornes Osaka
S
14
Gohm - Scuderia GT
S
15
Rosso Scuderia
S
16
Scuderia FMA
S
17
Rossocorsa
S
18
CTF Group China
S
19
Kessel Racing
S-AM
20
Cornes Osaka
S-AM
21
Sa.Mo.Car
S-AM
22
Kessel Racing
S-AM
23
Moll Sportwagen Hannover
S-AM
24
Cornes Osaka
S-AM
25
Rossocorsa
S-AM
26
CTF Group China
S-AM
27
Gohm - Scuderia GT
S
28
Formula Racing
S
29
European Version
S-AM
30
Rossocorsa
S-AM
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
2
Ferrari of Seattle
P
3
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
4
Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
S
5
The Collection
P
6
Foreign Cars Italia
S
7
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
P-AM
8
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
9
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM
10
Ferrari of Denver
S
11
The Collection
P
12
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
14
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
15
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
16
Ferrari of Seattle
S
17
Ferrari Westlake
S
18
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
19
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
20
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
21
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
22
Ferrari Silicon Valley
S-AM
23
Ferrari of Seattle
S-AM
24
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
25
The Collection
S
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
HR Owen - FF Corse
P
2
Rossocorsa - Ferrari Budapest
P
3
Radicci Automobili
P
4
Rosso Scuderia
P-AM
5
Gohm - Scuderia GT
P
6
CDP - Pinetti Motorsport
P-AM
7
Ezz Elarab Automotive Company
P-AM
8
Scuderia Praha
P-AM
9
CDP - Eureka Competition
P
10
Kessel Racing
P-AM
11
Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
P-AM
12
Emil Frey Sportivo
P-AM
13
Charles Hurst
P-AM
14
Formula Racing
P-AM
15
Gohm - Baron Motorsport
P
16
Rosso Scuderia
P-AM
17
Radicci Automobili
P-AM
18
Formula Racing
P-AM
19
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
P-AM
20
Scuderia Praha
P-AM
21
MERTEL Motorsport
P-AM
22
Riller & Schnauck
P-AM
23
Garage Zenith - Ecurie Francorchamps
P-AM
24
Gohm - Baron Motorsport
P-AM
25
Riller & Schnauck
P-AM
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Gohm - Baron Motorsport
S
2
Cornes Osaka
S
3
CDP - MP Racing
S
4
CDP - MP Racing
S
5
Rossocorsa
S-AM
6
Formula Racing
S
7
Gohm - Scuderia GT
S
8
Cornes Motors Shiba
S-AM
9
Eberlein Automobile
S-AM
10
Kessel Racing
S
11
Rossocorsa
S
12
Rosso Scuderia
S
13
Gohm - Scuderia GT
S
14
Sa.Mo.Car
S-AM
15
Formula Racing
S-AM
16
Kessel Racing
S-AM
17
Kessel Racing
S-AM
18
Gohm - Baron Motorsport
S-AM
19
Formula Racing
S
20
Kessel Racing
S
21
Cornes Osaka
S-AM
22
Cornes Osaka
S-AM
23
Moll Sportwagen Hannover
S-AM
24
Rossocorsa
S-AM
25
European Version
S-AM
26
Scuderia FMA
S
27
CTF Group China
S
28
CTF Group China
S-AM
29
MERTEL Motorsport
S-AM
30
Kessel Racing
S-AM
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Seriers
1
Ferrari of Seattle
P
2
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM
3
Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
S
4
The Collection
P
5
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
6
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
P-AM
7
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
8
Ferrari of Austin
S
9
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
10
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
11
Ferrari of Seattle
S
12
Ferrari of Denver
S
13
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
14
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
15
Foreign Cars Italia
S
16
Ferrari Silicon Valley
S-AM
17
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
18
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S-AM
19
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
20
Ferrari of Seattle
S-AM
21
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
22
Ferrari of Long Island
S
23
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
24
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
25
Ferrari Westlake
S
26
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
27
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
28
The Collection
P
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
HR Owen - FF Corse
P
2
Radicci Automobili
P
3
Gohm - Baron Motorsport
P
4
Gohm - Scuderia GT
P
5
Charles Pozzi GT Racing
P-AM
6
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
7
CDP - Eureka Competition
P
8
Rosso Scuderia
P-AM
9
Meridien Modena - FF Corse
P-AM
10
The Collection
P
11
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
P-AM
12
Charles Hurst
P-AM
13
Kessel Racing
P-AM
14
Radicci Automobili
P-AM
15
Formula Racing
P-AM
16
Formula Racing
P-AM
17
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
18
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
19
CDP - Pinetti Motorsport
P-AM
20
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
P-AM
21
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
22
Scuderia Praha
P-AM
23
Emil Frey Sportivo
P-AM
24
Ezz Elarab Automotive Company
P-AM
25
Riller & Schnauck
P-AM
26
Riller & Schnauck
P-AM
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
S
2
Foreign Cars Italia
S
3
Kessel Racing
S
4
Gohm - Scuderia GT
S
5
Ferrari of Denver
S
6
Gohm - Baron Motorsport
S
7
Gohm - Scuderia GT
S
8
CDP - MP Racing
S
9
Rosso Scuderia
S
10
CTF Group China
S
11
Ferrari Westlake
S
12
Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
S
13
Ferrari of Long Island
S
14
Ferrari of Seattle
S
15
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
16
Graypaul Nottingham
S
17
Ferrari of Austin
S
18
Gohm - Herter Racing
S
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
MERTEL Motorsport
S-AM
2
Rossocorsa
S-AM
3
Sa.Mo.Car
S-AM
4
Eberlein Automobile
S-AM
5
Ferrari Silicon Valley
S-AM
6
Kessel Racing
S-AM
7
Gohm - Baron Motorsport
S-AM
8
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S-AM
9
Ferrari of Seattle
S-AM
10
Kessel Racing
S-AM
11
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
12
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
13
European Version
S-AM
14
Rossocorsa
S-AM
15
Cornes Osaka
S-AM
16
Cornes Osaka
S-AM
17
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
18
Formula Racing
S-AM
19
Cornes Motors Shiba
S-AM
The sequence of fast turns and rapid changes in trajectory make Mugello an ideal track for aerodynamic testing and complementary to Fiorano, where the focus is on the mechanics and brakes. Drivers face 15 turns along the 5,245-metre track, nine of which are right-hand, which are particularly important for assessing the balance of the chassis and testing the car’s real limits.
It is a complete circuit where straights, fast and slow 'esses', ascents and descents and sharp climbs compel the driver to maintain their concentration throughout. The stretch leading into Scarperia has a 9.5% slope. One of the most exciting points, as well as the most difficult in technical terms, runs from the Casanova to the Scarperia turn. The driver needs to take this stretch perfectly because every mistake will affect following turns, a bit like Silverstone with the combination of Maggotts and Becketts.
If you take the Casanova well, for example, you can make the most of the Savelli turn that leads to the Arrabbiata 1 and 2, two right-hand bends to be tackled with a single trajectory. However, the rather wide road surface allows drivers to vary their trajectories and offers numerous overtaking points.
An event marking the end of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli sporting season and a chance to admire the Prancing Horse cars up close at the Mugello circuit.
Every year, the Finali Mondiali brings together the drivers of the Ferrari Challenge one-make series to decide the World Champions of the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell class titles.
The iconic Tuscan track will host the awarding of the European and North American series titles in the final round of the 2023 season from 26 to 29 October. This sporting season saw Ferrari’s historic victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the most prestigious round of the FIA WEC, with the 499P, the hypercar that will be honoured at the event.
As usual, having decided the winners of the different series, the sporting event will culminate with the Ferrari Finali Mondiali. The most eagerly awaited appointment of the entire Prancing Horse one-make season will see the drivers take to the track for the Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell championship titles, including their respective “AM” classes, writing their names in the roll of honour of an event first held in 1993.
Besides racing, this packed programme will feature F1 Clienti, shining the spotlights on the single-seaters that have written Scuderia Ferrari’s history in the Formula 1 World Championship on tracks worldwide.
Not just competitive activities. Mugello will resound to the 12-cylinder engines of the XX Programme cars, homologated exclusively for non-competitive track use, and there will be a chance to admire the cars of the Club Competizioni GT, former stars of the most prestigious international GT championships over the last two decades.
As per tradition, the most eagerly awaited event will be on Sunday (29 October), when the public will see the Prancing Horse cars gathered on the track and watch the unmissable Ferrari Show from the grandstands. Fans will enjoy the adrenalin-packed dynamic exhibition of the stars of the event, back at the Tuscan track two years after the last one.
#FerrariFM23
The races will be broadcast on live.ferrari.com and the official Ferrari Youtube channel. In Italy, all races will also be live on Sky.
You can find posts about the event on social networks by searching the hashtag #FerrariFM23
The Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, also known as Mugello Circuit, is in the municipality of Scarperia and San Piero, near Florence. The circuit is in a region steeped in history, art and culture, set amidst the mountains and rolling hills of Tuscany.
The circuit’s current layout dates back to 1974. The track measures 5,245 metres in length and 14 in width. The track includes 15 corners, six left and nine right, and a main straight of 1,141 metres.
The Tuscan track will host the 2023 Finali Mondiali two years on from the last edition: in 2021, the closing event of the Ferrari Show also offered a chance to admire the Ferrari Daytona SP3 on the track.
Relive the 2021 Ferrari Finali Mondiali through photos and videos of the event.