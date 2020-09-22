Formula 1 thrills on the track, taking exclusivity to the max
1Programme
Passion has no boundaries
Since
it was launched in 2013, the F1 Clienti programme has enabled the owners of
Maranello's former Formula 1 single-seaters to descend upon the track with the
cars that have made Formula 1 history under the colours of Scuderia Ferrari.
2Cars
The dream of having a Formula 1 in the garage
The F1 Clienti workshop manages the single-seaters that are part of the programme, from models dating back to the ‘70s to cars from the start of the hybrid power unit era.
3Events
On the track, just like in Formula 1
Ferrari offers a rich calendar of events that take place all over the world for clients who take part in the programme, with special weekends such as the Ferrari Racing Days and unmissable dates such as the Ferrari Finali Mondiali.