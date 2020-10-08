Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Todd Coleman, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - USA
    1standings

    Todd Coleman

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    7.13
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    171.00
    points overall
    24
    race contested
    • 65 in 2020 Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 5° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season
    • 10° in Daytona Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari Of Denver
      team
    • 169
      race number
    • 2
      position
    • 106.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    10 times out of 24
    41.67%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 24
    4.17%
    finishes less than 10
    22 times out of 24
    91.67%
    retirements
    0 times out of 24
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    3 times out of 24
    12.5%
    pole positions
    2 times out of 24
    8.33%
    fastest laps
    3 times out of 24
    12.5%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    12.5%
    2
    4.17%
    3
    25%
    4
    8.33%
    5
    12.5%
    6
    4.17%
    7
    0%
    8
    8.33%
    9
    8.33%
    10
    12.5%
    position
    3
    1
    6
    2
    3
    1
    0
    2
    2
    3
    Discover more
    • standings
    • auto
    • news
    • media gallery