Ferrari Challenge Driver
Takeshi
Shogaki
1
standings
Takeshi
Shogaki
JPN
country
ferrari challenge
2025
debut year
1
seasons
career
1.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
3
points overall
2
race contested
6th April 2025, Suzuka Race-2
last race
8° in Suzuka Race-1 2025
first top 10
current
season
Coppa Shell AM
challenge Japan
Cornes Shiba
team
196
race number
488 Challenge Evo
Car
9
position
3
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
100%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
ferrari
296
challenge
3
news
