    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Shuichi Koga

    1standings

    Shuichi Koga

    • JPN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2025
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    10.5
    average points
    0
    titles
    numbers
    21
    points overall
    2
    race contested
    • 22nd June 2025, Fuji Race-2
      last race
    • 3° in Fuji Race-1 2025
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli 488 Challenge EVO
      challenge Japan
    • Ideal
      team
    • 242
      race number
    • 488 Challenge Evo
      Car
    • 7
      position
    • 21
      points

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    100%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    2
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0

    driver results

    podium finishes
    100%
    Finishes outside top ten
    0%
    Top ten finishes
    100%
    retirements
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0%
    pole positions
    0%
    fastest laps
    0%
