    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge NA Official Drivers 2021
    1standings

    Roy Carroll

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    4.73
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    104.00
    points overall
    22
    race contested
    • 15 in 2020 Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 13° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season
    • 10° in Indianapolis Motor Speedway Race-1 2020
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge North America
    • Foreign Cars Italia
      team
    • 121
      race number
    • 3
      position
    • 89.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    7 times out of 22
    31.82%
    finishes greater than 10
    6 times out of 22
    27.27%
    finishes less than 10
    14 times out of 22
    63.64%
    retirements
    0 times out of 22
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 22
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 22
    0%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 22
    4.55%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    9.09%
    3
    13.64%
    4
    13.64%
    5
    9.09%
    6
    4.55%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    13.64%
    position
    0
    2
    3
    3
    2
    1
    0
    0
    0
    3
