    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
    1standings

    Matthias Moser

    • GER
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    5.14
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    144.00
    points overall
    28
    race contested
    • 58 in 2020 Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 5° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season
    • 9° in Bahrain International Circuit Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge Europe
    • Baron Motorsport
      team
    • 159
      race number
    • 12
      position
    • 33.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    5 times out of 28
    17.86%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 28
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    25 times out of 28
    89.29%
    retirements
    1 times out of 28
    3.57%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 28
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 28
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 28
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    10.71%
    4
    10.71%
    5
    25%
    6
    3.57%
    7
    10.71%
    8
    10.71%
    9
    7.14%
    10
    10.71%
    position
    0
    0
    3
    3
    7
    1
    3
    3
    2
    3
