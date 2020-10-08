Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Mark Davies, driver in Ferrari Challenge NA - United Kingdom.
    Mark Davies

    • UK
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    5.88
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    100.00
    points overall
    17
    race contested
    • 97 in 2019 Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 8th March 2020, Road Atlanta Race-2
      last race
    • 5° in 2019, Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season
    • 5° in Sebring Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    2 times out of 17
    11.76%
    finishes greater than 10
    4 times out of 17
    23.53%
    finishes less than 10
    12 times out of 17
    70.59%
    retirements
    0 times out of 17
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 17
    0%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 17
    5.88%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 17
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    5.88%
    3
    5.88%
    4
    17.65%
    5
    11.76%
    6
    5.88%
    7
    11.76%
    8
    0%
    9
    11.76%
    10
    5.88%
    position
    0
    1
    1
    3
    2
    1
    2
    0
    2
    1
