    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Karim Nagadipurna, driver in Ferrari Challenge APAC - IDN
    1standings

    Karim Nagadipurna

    • IDN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    3.13
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    75.00
    points overall
    24
    race contested
    • 8 in 2017 Coppa Shell APAC
      best season for points won
    • 16th September 2018, Singapore Race-2
      last race
    • 17° in 2017, Coppa Shell APAC
      best season
    • 10° in Fuji Race-1 2017
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 24
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    12 times out of 24
    50%
    finishes less than 10
    12 times out of 24
    50%
    retirements
    2 times out of 24
    8.33%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 24
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 24
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 24
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    8.33%
    5
    8.33%
    6
    8.33%
    7
    8.33%
    8
    4.17%
    9
    4.17%
    10
    8.33%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    2
    2
    2
    2
    1
    1
    2
