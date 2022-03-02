Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Joe Vitagliano, driver in Ferrari Challenge NA - USA
    1standings

    Joseph Vitagliano

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    1.82
    average points
    0
    titles
    numbers
    31.00
    points overall
    17
    race contested
    • 27 in 2016 Coppa Shell North America
      best season for points won
    • 1st October 2017, Homestead Race-2
      last race
    • 13° in 2016, Coppa Shell North America
      best season
    • 10° in Montreal Race-1 2016
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 17
    0%
    Finishes outside top ten
    11 times out of 17
    64.71%
    Top ten finishes
    3 times out of 17
    17.65%
    retirements
    3 times out of 17
    17.65%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 17
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 17
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 17
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    5.88%
    7
    0%
    8
    5.88%
    9
    0%
    10
    5.88%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    1
    0
    1
    0
    1
    Discover more
    • standings
    • car
    • news