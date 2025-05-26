Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Search
Ferrari Challenge Driver
J
o
e
l
R
o
s
e
1
standings
J
o
e
l
R
o
s
e
USA
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
22.33
average points
0
titles
numbers
201
points overall
9
race contested
185 in 2024 Coppa Shell 488 North America
best season for points won
15th September 2024, Indianapolis Race-2
last race
9° in 2024, Coppa Shell 488 North America
best season
7° in COTA Race-2 2024
first top 10
c
u
r
r
e
n
t
s
e
a
s
o
n
Coppa Shell
challenge North America
Ferrari of Lake Forest
team
126
race number
296 Challenge
Car
21
position
16
points
c
a
r
e
e
r
10
5
1
11.11%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
11.11%
6
11.11%
7
11.11%
8
11.11%
9
11.11%
10
0%
position
1
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
1
0
d
r
i
v
e
r
r
e
s
u
l
t
s
podium finishes
11.11%
Finishes outside top ten
33.33%
Top ten finishes
66.67%
retirements
0%
p
e
r
s
o
n
a
l
p
e
r
f
o
r
m
a
n
c
e
Wins
11.11%
pole positions
11.11%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
f
e
r
r
a
r
i
2
9
6
c
h
a
l
l
e
n
g
e
Discover more
3
news
LATEST NEWS
19 May
Ferrari Challenge North America
F
o
u
r
N
e
w
W
i
n
n
e
r
s
E
n
j
o
y
F
e
r
r
a
r
i
C
h
a
l
l
e
n
g
e
S
p
o
t
l
i
g
h
t
i
n
M
i
a
m
i
19 May
Ferrari Challenge North America
P
e
r
r
i
n
a
P
r
e
v
a
i
l
s
a
s
F
e
r
r
a
r
i
C
h
a
l
l
e
n
g
e
C
l
o
s
e
s
C
h
a
p
t
e
r
i
n
M
i
a
m
i
18 May
Ferrari Challenge North America
F
e
r
r
a
r
i
C
h
a
l
l
e
n
g
e
W
i
n
n
e
r
s
C
o
n
q
u
e
r
M
i
a
m
i
C
i
r
c
u
i
t
VIEW ALL NEWS
A
l
l
o
f
F
e
r
r
a
r
i
’
s
C
o
r
s
o
P
i
l
o
t
a
c
o
u
r
s
e
s
Have exclusive driving experiences and get behind the wheel of legendary models
Discover the courses
standings
car
news