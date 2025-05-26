Ferrari logo
    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Joel Rose

    1standings

    Joel Rose

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2024
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    22.33
    average points
    0
    titles
    numbers
    201
    points overall
    9
    race contested
    • 185 in 2024 Coppa Shell 488 North America
      best season for points won
    • 15th September 2024, Indianapolis Race-2
      last race
    • 9° in 2024, Coppa Shell 488 North America
      best season
    • 7° in COTA Race-2 2024
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Lake Forest
      team
    • 126
      race number
    • 296 Challenge
      Car
    • 21
      position
    • 16
      points

    career

    10
    5
    1
    11.11%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    11.11%
    6
    11.11%
    7
    11.11%
    8
    11.11%
    9
    11.11%
    10
    0%
    position
    1
    0
    0
    0
    1
    1
    1
    1
    1
    0

    driver results

    podium finishes
    11.11%
    Finishes outside top ten
    33.33%
    Top ten finishes
    66.67%
    retirements
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    11.11%
    pole positions
    11.11%
    fastest laps
    0%
    Discover more