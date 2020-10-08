Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Jay Schreibman, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - USA
    1standings

    Jay Schreibman

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2018
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    7.53
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    271.00
    points overall
    36
    race contested
    • 152 in 2019 Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 12th September 2021, Road America Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2019, Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season
    • 4° in COTA Race-2 2019
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM 2
      challenge North America
    • Cauley Ferrari of Detroit
      team
    • 51
      race number
    • 9
      position
    • 24.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    12 times out of 36
    33.33%
    finishes greater than 10
    3 times out of 36
    8.33%
    finishes less than 10
    31 times out of 36
    86.11%
    retirements
    1 times out of 36
    2.78%

    personal performance

    Wins
    3 times out of 36
    8.33%
    pole positions
    7 times out of 36
    19.44%
    fastest laps
    4 times out of 36
    11.11%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    8.33%
    2
    13.89%
    3
    8.33%
    4
    8.33%
    5
    13.89%
    6
    11.11%
    7
    8.33%
    8
    5.56%
    9
    8.33%
    10
    0%
    position
    3
    5
    3
    3
    5
    4
    3
    2
    3
    0
