    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Jay Chang, driver in Ferrari Challenge APAC - CHN
    1standings

    Jay Chang

    • CHN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    4.38
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    35.00
    points overall
    8
    race contested
    • 27 in 2017 Coppa Shell APAC
      best season for points won
    • 25th August 2018, Suzuka Race-2
      last race
    • 13° in 2017, Coppa Shell APAC
      best season
    • 6° in Abu Dhabi Race-1 2017
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    2 times out of 8
    25%
    finishes less than 10
    6 times out of 8
    75%
    retirements
    0 times out of 8
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 8
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    12.5%
    5
    12.5%
    6
    12.5%
    7
    0%
    8
    12.5%
    9
    0%
    10
    25%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    1
    1
    1
    0
    1
    0
    2
