    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Jarrod Ferrari

    1standings

    Jarrod Ferrari

    • AUS
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2025
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    15.75
    average points
    0
    titles
    numbers
    63
    points overall
    4
    race contested
    • 6th April 2025, Phillip Island Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in Bathurst Race-2 2025
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli 488 Challenge EVO
      challenge Australasia
    • Barbagallo Ferrari
      team
    • 277
      race number
    • 488 Challenge Evo
      Car
    • 1
      position
    • 63
      points

    career

    10
    5
    1
    75%
    2
    25%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    3
    1
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0

    driver results

    podium finishes
    100%
    Finishes outside top ten
    0%
    Top ten finishes
    100%
    retirements
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    75%
    pole positions
    75%
    fastest laps
    50%
