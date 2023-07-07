Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Hironori
NOZAKI
1
standings
Hironori
NOZAKI
JPN
country
ferrari challenge
2023
debut year
1
seasons
career
1
average points
0
titles
numbers
4.00
points overall
4
race contested
16th July 2023, Suzuka Race-2
last race
9° in Fuji Race-1 2023
first top 10
current
season
Coppa Shell AM
challenge Japan
Gran Testa Nagano
team
120
race number
8
position
4.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
25%
7
0%
8
50%
9
25%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
1
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
25%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
3
LATEST NEWS
16 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Comments
from
the
Race
2
podium
at
Suzuka
16 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Uchida
and
Kunihiro
unstoppable
in
Suzuka
15 Jul
Ferrari Challenge Japan
Comments
from
the
Race
1
podium
at
Suzuka
