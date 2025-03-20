Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Gilles
Renmans
1
standings
Gilles
Renmans
BEL
country
ferrari challenge
2025
debut year
1
seasons
career
0
average points
0
titles
numbers
0
points overall
0
race contested
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
0%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
Ferrari
296
Challenge
3
news
LATEST NEWS
5 days
Ferrari Challenge Europe
The
Ferrari
Challenge
Europe
2025
gets
underway
in
Monza
20 Mar
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Green
light
at
Monza
for
the
Ferrari
Challenge
Europe
2025
18 Oct 2024
Ferrari Challenge Europe
Winners’
comments
from
Ferrari
Challenge
Europe
Race-2
at
Imola
standings
car
news