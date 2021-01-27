Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge NA Official Drivers 2021
    Franck Ruimy

    • GBR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    6.11
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    110.00
    points overall
    18
    race contested
    • 28 in 2019 Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 12th June 2021, Homestead-Miami Speedway Race-2
      last race
    • 11° in 2019, Trofeo Pirelli AM Europe
      best season
    • 9° in Bahrain International Circuit Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell AM
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Beverly Hills
      team
    • 109
      race number
    • 4
      position
    • 82.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    9 times out of 18
    50%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 18
    5.56%
    finishes less than 10
    14 times out of 18
    77.78%
    retirements
    1 times out of 18
    5.56%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 18
    0%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 18
    5.56%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 18
    5.56%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    33.33%
    3
    0%
    4
    5.56%
    5
    5.56%
    6
    0%
    7
    5.56%
    8
    11.11%
    9
    11.11%
    10
    5.56%
    position
    0
    6
    0
    1
    1
    0
    1
    2
    2
    1
