    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Esteban Beckmann

    1standings

    Esteban Beckmann

    • MEX
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2025
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    19
    average points
    0
    titles
    numbers
    38
    points overall
    2
    race contested
    • 29th June 2025, Indianapolis Race-2
      last race

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Seattle
      team
    • 8
      race number
    • 296 Challenge
      Car
    • 28
      position
    • 38
      points

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0%
    Finishes outside top ten
    100%
    Top ten finishes
    0%
    retirements
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0%
    pole positions
    50%
    fastest laps
    0%
