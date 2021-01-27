    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Eric Cheng

    • SGP
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2015
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    2.25
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    18.00
    points overall
    8
    race contested
    • 15 in 2015 Coppa Shell APAC
      best season for points won
    • 11th June 2016, Shanghai Race-2
      last race
    • 13° in 2015, Coppa Shell APAC
      best season
    • 4° in Fuji Race-1 2015
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    2 times out of 8
    25%
    finishes less than 10
    5 times out of 8
    62.5%
    retirements
    1 times out of 8
    12.5%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 8
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    12.5%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    12.5%
    8
    12.5%
    9
    0%
    10
    25%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    1
    0
    0
    1
    1
    0
    2
