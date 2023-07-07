Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver

All the informations about Ferrari Challenge APAC Driver Hidehiko Hagiwara: statistics, news, images and videos.
1standings

  • JPN
    country
ferrari challenge
2013
debut year
8
seasons
career
8.44
average points
0
titles
numbers
219.50
points overall
26
race contested
  • 44.5 in 2017 Trofeo Pirelli 458 APAC
    best season for points won
  • 16th July 2023, Suzuka Race-2
    last race
  • 7° in 2017, Trofeo Pirelli 458 APAC
    best season
  • 7° in Abu Dhabi Race-1 2014
    first top 10

current season

  • Trofeo Pirelli AM
    challenge Japan
  • Cornes Shiba
    team
  • 166
    race number
  • 6
    position
  • 32.00
    points

career

10
5
1
3.85%
2
15.38%
3
26.92%
4
7.69%
5
3.85%
6
7.69%
7
7.69%
8
0%
9
3.85%
10
0%
position
1
4
7
2
1
2
2
0
1
0

driver results

podium finishes
46.15%
Finishes outside top ten
3.85%
Top ten finishes
76.92%
retirements
19.23%

personal performance

Wins
3.85%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
7.69%
