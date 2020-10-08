Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Boris Gideon, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - Germany.
    1standings

    Boris Gideon

    • GER
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    7.43
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    156.00
    points overall
    21
    race contested
    • 90 in 2020 Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 7th March 2021, Misano Race-2
      last race
    • 3° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season
    • 5° in Bahrain International Circuit Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    7 times out of 21
    33.33%
    finishes greater than 10
    1 times out of 21
    4.76%
    finishes less than 10
    14 times out of 21
    66.67%
    retirements
    6 times out of 21
    28.57%

    personal performance

    Wins
    3 times out of 21
    14.29%
    pole positions
    1 times out of 21
    4.76%
    fastest laps
    2 times out of 21
    9.52%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    14.29%
    2
    4.76%
    3
    14.29%
    4
    14.29%
    5
    4.76%
    6
    14.29%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    3
    1
    3
    3
    1
    3
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Discover more
    • standings
    • auto
    • news