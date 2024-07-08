Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
AKIHIRO
TSUZUKI
1
standings
AKIHIRO
TSUZUKI
JPN
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
13
average points
0
titles
numbers
13
points overall
1
race contested
30th June 2024, Suzuka - FRD Race-2
last race
2° in Suzuka - FRD Race-2 2024
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli
challenge Japan
Auto Speciale
team
69
race number
488 Challenge Evo
Car
6
position
13
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
100%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
100%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
3
news
