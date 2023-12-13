Nestling on gentle slopes that form a sort of natural amphitheatre, and in the shadow of Donington Castle, the track boasts a venerable tradition in the history of British and international motor racing. First built in 1931, a few years it later it was modified to host car races along with the motorcycle ones already held there.

The track features some very technically demanding sections: a succession of fast turns, often banked, really puts vehicles and drivers to the test. The first deceleration point, at Redgate corner, is tricky but is an excellent place to attempt a pass. Then, the Old Hairpin and McLean's corner are two tricky turns requiring an extremely accurate trajectory.

The braking at the 'esses' and the Melbourne hairpin also offer the chance to attack opponents. Overall, Donington is an 'old-fashioned' circuit, offering plenty in the way of entertainment for both public and drivers.