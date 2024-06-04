Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Search

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Dan MAGNUSZEWSKI

    Dan Magnuszewski, Ferrari Challenge Driver
    1standings

    Dan MAGNUSZEWSKI

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2024
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    18.5
    average points
    0
    titles
    numbers
    74.00
    points overall
    4
    race contested
    • 19th May 2024, Laguna Seca Race-2
      last race
    • 9° in COTA Race-1 2024
      first top 10

    current season

    • Coppa Shell 488
      challenge North America
    • Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      team
    • 183
      race number
    • 10
      position
    • 74.00
      points

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    25%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    1
    0

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0%
    Finishes outside top ten
    75%
    Top ten finishes
    25%
    retirements
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0%
    pole positions
    0%
    fastest laps
    0%
    Discover more