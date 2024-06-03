Benn Godenzi, Ferrari Challenge Driver

Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Benn
GODENZI
1
standings
Benn
GODENZI
AUS
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
16
average points
0
titles
numbers
48.00
points overall
3
race contested
19th May 2024, Laguna Seca Race-2
last race
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli AM
challenge North America
Foreign Cars Italia
team
25
race number
14
position
17.00
points
Coppa Shell 488
challenge North America
Foreign Cars Italia
team
25
race number
19
position
31.00
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
0%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
0%
Finishes outside top ten
100%
Top ten finishes
0%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
car
ferrari
296
Challenge
Discover more
3
news
LATEST NEWS
4 days
Ferrari Challenge North America
Celebration
in
Montreal
for
Race
2
Winners
4 days
Ferrari Challenge North America
Companc
Fights
for
First
Overall
Win
in
Montreal
4 days
Ferrari Challenge North America
Medler
Paces
Action-Packed
Ferrari
Challenge
Race
1
in
Montreal
