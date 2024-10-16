Where to watch Ferrari Challenge and Finali Mondiali on TV and streaming

The decisive event of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli season takes place at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, which this week hosts the Finali Mondiali Ferrari.

The Prancing Horse’s one-make series will feature stars from the European series—where the Trofeo Pirelli Am winner has yet to be decided—and the North American series, where all the final outcomes remain open.

The programme. Qualifying for the various classes will take place on Wednesday 16th, while Thursday and Friday will feature the last two races of the season for both championships before the Finali Mondiali races, which will crown the series’ world champions. The programme for the first of the two races in the final round of the European series is as follows: Thursday 17th, Coppa Shell + Trofeo Pirelli 488 Eu at 10.25 a.m., Coppa Shell Am at 3.05 p.m. and Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am at 5.20 p.m. The classes of the American series will be on track together at 12:40 p.m.

The same schedule applies on Friday 18th, with the following sequence: 10:25 a.m. Coppa Shell Am EU, 12:40 p.m. Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am EU, 3:05 p.m. Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli 488 EU, and 5:20 p.m. the American classes.

On Saturday 19th, the morning will feature the qualifying sessions for the Finali Mondiali, followed by the Super Pole at 4:00 p.m.

On Sunday, the Finali Mondiali races begin with the Coppa Shell Am at 9:20 a.m., followed by the Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli 488 at 10:30 a.m., and the Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am at 11:40 a.m.

Races streamed online. Qualifying sessions and races with English commentary are available on our website: https://live.ferrari.com and on our YouTube official channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/Ferrari.

The Ferrari Show on Sunday, 20 October, from 12:50 p.m., will also be streamed via the same links.

Where to watch the Ferrari Challenge on TV. As usual, there will be extensive coverage of the track action from the Maranello manufacturer’s one-make series, which concludes its 32nd season. In Italy, the Sky platform will broadcast the European series live on channel 207 (Sky Sport F1) on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, with coverage starting 15 minutes before each race.

Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Sky Sport F1 in Germany will also broadcast all races live.

In Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, France, and Spain, the DAZN platform will show all races live, including the Super Pole, on Saturday 19th. ViaPlay will offer the same live schedule in Sweden, Poland, Norway, the Netherlands, Iceland, and Finland.

SpeedSport F1 will provide live coverage in the US, while BeinSport will cover Sunday’s Finali Mondiali in the Middle East. In Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, BeinSport will broadcast all races live.