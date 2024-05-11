Voices from the podium of Race 2 at Oulton Park

Contact in the opening laps between Ajay Litt and Peter Hunter required the race to be stopped to allow the track to be made safe. At the restart all the drivers pushed hard, animating the challenge in both classes. This was confirmed by the protagonists themselves, who stood on the podium together with the winners Gilbert Yates and Mike Dewhirst.
Pranav Vangala, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli: "Yeah, it’s always frustrating when there are Safety Cars and red flags. I’m just glad that the other guys were aright after the incident. I think after the safety car restart I got a pretty good jump, kept pace with Gilbert Yates, he started pulling away and I noticed that Pillai was right behind me a lot of the time. I think I was just trying to keep my head down and focus on the race that was ahead of me, rather than behind me. Managed to hang onto second all the way until the end so I think it was just again a case of managing your own tiredness in the car but ended up going really well so I’m super pleased for it!".
Andrew Morrow, third place Trofeo Pirelli: "Same way we always approach the race, get the head down and try and focus. Obviously starting from the back, we had a big job today to try and get by a lot of the guys so just had to pick the moments where it was best to do without losing too much time and get the job done. It was a good race and I’m really pleased!”.
Robert Rees, runner-up Coppa Shell: "If I had another lap, I would have continued to push and who knows what would’ve happened but hopefully, maybe we could have just pushed that enough to get through. It was a wonderful 15-minute race, it could have been 30-minute incredible race, but it was wonderful! I thoroughly enjoyed it and I’m so pleased that my teammates came 1, 2, and 3. Fantastic!”.
Steven Dopson, third place Coppa Shell: "First Podium, first season in this serie, first racing season really! I’m so happy, honestly the team have worked so hard to get me to get to this point. I know I didn’t win it, but I was delighted to come on the podium. Thank you to all the team”.