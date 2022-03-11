The Monza circuit opens the F1 Clienti and XX Programme season

The tunes from the engines of F1 Clienti single-seaters and XX Programme cars are ringing out once again. On 9 and 10 March, they went on the track at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza for the first round in the international calendar of the Prancing Horse’s two most exclusive activities.

F1 Clienti. The Brianza circuit saw the debut of the hybrid era for F1 Clienti with the participation of the SF70H in which Sebastian Vettel contested the Brianza round of the 2017 season. Compared to the single-seater of the previous year, the SF70H is characterised by more extreme aerodynamics, thanks also to the development granted by the new regulations. The SF70H is powered by a 1.6-litre V6 (the 062) together with two electric motors.



The unmistakable sound of the 8-cylinder engine on the 2013 F138 in which Alonso finished second at the Monza circuit, and of the F2008 which, thanks to points from Kimi Räikkönen and Felipe Massa, gave Ferrari the Constructors’ world title at the end of the season, has found two truly unique counterpoints in the 10-cylinder from the 2003 F2003-GA and the 12-cylinder from the 1995 412 T2.



XX Programme. Eighteen gems from the XX Programme were on the track at Monza, including eight FXX-K Evos with a V12 engine able to unleash 1,050 HP, five FXX Evos and four 599XX sports berlinettas, as well as a 599XX Evo version.



The next appointment with the XX Programme and F1 Clienti is scheduled for 8–10 April in Daytona for the Ferrari Racing Days.





