Snetterton, second round of Ferrari Challenge UK

After its big debut at Brands Hatch, the Ferrari Challenge UK returns to the track at Snetterton, in its 300 configuration, which makes it the second longest circuit in the UK at 4779 metres. Initially used as a Royal Air Force base during the Second World War, the track has undergone many mutations down to the current design where technically demanding bends alternate with straights that offer excellent opportunities for passing.

Trofeo Pirelli. After dominating the opening round, Jason Baker (Dick Lovett Swindon) starts as the favourite, although Jamie Clarke (Stratstone Manchester) plans on resuming the splendid battle they began at Brands Hatch. While Baker won and took pole in both races, Clarke responded with the two fastest laps and two second places that leave him just 10 points behind in the standings. The two are well ahead of their rivals, the closest of which is Jon Wood (Carrs Ferrari), 24 points behind the leader, who has benefitted from consistency while both Wayne Marrs (Dick Lovett Swindon) and Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) failed to replicate the third places achieved respectively in Race-1 and Race-2.

Coppa Shell. In the gentleman drivers’ category, Toby Flannagan (Maranello Sales) leads a table in which the top three are all within seven points of each other. After two second places, one pole and one fastest lap, Flannagan is two points ahead of the winner of Race-2, Stuart Willson (Graypaul Nottingham), and seven in front of Mark MacAllister (Lancaster Ferrari Colchester), the star of Race-1 and author of pole and the fastest lap. Behind them come the other drivers seeking to join the fight for the title, such as Alex Moss, on the lowest step of the podium on the Saturday at Brands Hatch.

Programme. The Ferrari Challenge UK will concentrate all its activities into Saturday and Sunday. The free practice session kicks offat 9:50 am local time on Saturday, followed by qualifying at 12:30 pm. Race-1 is out of the blocks at 4:10 pm and lasts for 30 minutes. On Sunday, qualifying for Race-2 begins at 10:45 am, with the green light signalling the start of the race at 2:50 pm.