Sikkens and de Zille take opening wins

Han Sikkens wins the opening Trofeo Pirelli race of the season, with Graham de Zille winning in the Coppa Shell.

Trofeo Pirelli. After a dry Qualifying with Sikkens (H.R. Owen London) taking pole, rain forced the drivers onto wets whilst the cars were on the grid minutes before the start of the race. This meant the drivers had no experience of the new 488 Challenge Evo in wet conditions. The drivers provided exciting action right from the start, with John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham) passing Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) after a few laps. Due to standing water on several corners, the Safety Car was deployed just before the half way point allowed some drivers to make up lost ground, which ultimately created a thrilling re-start where Khera successfully managed to re-take his position from Dhillon after minor contact. Dhillon managed to keep the fast-paced Paul Hogarth (Stratstone Manchester) behind him to secure his position on the podium. The pole sitter, and ultimately race winner, Sikkens commanded the race from the start; he also finished completed the hat trick of pole, race win and fastest lap (53.807s).



Coppa Shell. Following an intense qualifying session, Graham de Zille (Meridien Modena) started from pole position in his class and made a flying start to establish a strong lead and take the first win of the season. Laurent De Meeus (H.R. Owen London) showed real skill working his way from starting 10th on the grid to finish 2nd in his class after making no mistakes in the very challenging conditions. Paul Rogers (JCT600 Brooklands) held his nerve and his qualifying position after driving a clean race in some difficult conditions to complete the podium.



Schedule. The qualifying session for Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli will take place tomorrow from 12:50 to 13:20, while the race will get underway at 15:00 on the Grand Prix circuit.

